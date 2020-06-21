NCR districts push Haryana to cross 10K peak; 5 more die of Covid

The state has 4,946 active novel coronavirus cases after 5,128 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals. (Representational) The state has 4,946 active novel coronavirus cases after 5,128 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals. (Representational)

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark in Haryana Saturday, reaching 10,223 with 480 fresh infections being reported. The state also reported five coronavirus deaths, all from the worst-affected Gurgaon (four) and Faridabad (one) districts, taking the number of fatalities to 149. Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), now have 59 and 52 Covid-19 fatalities, respectively, according to government bulletin.

The state has 4,946 active novel coronavirus cases after 5,128 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals. Among new cases, maximum 171 have been reported from Gurgaon, followed by Faridabad (97) and Sonipat (71). As per the bulletin, 48 persons are on oxygen support and 20 are on ventilator. However, the recovery rate has improved to 50.16%.

No solar eclipse fair

Owing to restrictions in place due to Covid-19 pandemic, no programme will be organized at the Brahma Sarovar Ghat in Kurukshetra during the solar eclipse on June 21.

The Kurukshetra administration had earlier announced curfew to prevent people’s gathering at the holy pools. An appeal has been made to the public that the faithful should perform puja within their homes so as to maintain social distancing norms.

Panchayat Polls

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday said that if the situation remains normal, the panchayat polls would be held soon. Chautala said the officials have been directed to start preparations to avoid any delay in the poll process.

