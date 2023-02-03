NCC cadets from region adjudged third in R-Day Camp competition

NCC cadets contingent from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have stood third in overall competition at the Republic Day Camp, which concluded in New Delhi a few days ago.

A contingent of 111 NCC Cadets of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C) Directorate took part in Republic Day Parade Camp from January, 1-31 at New Delhi and the contingent was adjudged third among 17 Directorates.

As many as 22 NCC cadets from Chandigarh NCC Group were part of this contingent. A Felicitation Ceremony was held at NCC Academy, Ropar, to honour cadets, who had participated in Republic Day Ceremony 2023 as part of PHHP&C Directorate.

Certificates of Merit and Mementos were presented by Major General K. Vinod Kumar, ADG PHHP&C Dte. Cadet Avishi Sood of 1 Chd Naval Unit was adjudged All India best Cadet (JD/JW), Naval Wing. Chd Group secured first position in Drill competition. Col H.S Ghuman, Officiating Commander Chd Group received the trophy for Best NCC Group Drill competition among eight NCC Groups.