scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

NCC cadets from region adjudged third in R-Day Camp competition

A Felicitation Ceremony was held at NCC Academy, Ropar, to honour cadets, who had participated in Republic Day Ceremony 2023 as part of PHHP&C Directorate.

As many as 22 NCC cadets from Chandigarh NCC Group were part of this contingent. (Representational/File)

NCC cadets contingent from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have stood third in overall competition at the Republic Day Camp, which concluded in New Delhi a few days ago.

A contingent of 111 NCC Cadets of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C) Directorate took part in Republic Day Parade Camp from January, 1-31 at New Delhi and the contingent was adjudged third among 17 Directorates.

As many as 22 NCC cadets from Chandigarh NCC Group were part of this contingent. A Felicitation Ceremony was held at NCC Academy, Ropar, to honour cadets, who had participated in Republic Day Ceremony 2023 as part of PHHP&C Directorate.

More from Chandigarh

Certificates of Merit and Mementos were presented by Major General K. Vinod Kumar, ADG PHHP&C Dte. Cadet Avishi Sood of 1 Chd Naval Unit was adjudged All India best Cadet (JD/JW), Naval Wing. Chd Group secured first position in Drill competition. Col H.S Ghuman, Officiating Commander Chd Group received the trophy for Best NCC Group Drill competition among eight NCC Groups.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 03:29 IST
Next Story

Mumbai University exams starting today cancelled as non-teaching staff body boycotts work

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close