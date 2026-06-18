Pakistan-linked ‘Ice’ racket busted in Tricity, advocate held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Chandigarh Police have busted an alleged Pakistan-linked methamphetamine trafficking network operating out of Kharar and arrested two persons, including a practising advocate.
According to the NCB, the operation was carried out on June 12 following specific inputs about a drug trafficking module active in the Tricity region.
NCB officials intercepted and searched a vehicle allegedly being used by the advocate and recovered 93 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice”, along with 10 grams of heroin.
Subsequent searches at a flat in Kharar led to the recovery of an additional 700 grams of methamphetamine and 250 grams of poppy straw. In all, the agency seized 793 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin and 250 grams of poppy straw.
A woman residing with the accused was also detained during the operation and later arrested for allegedly facilitating and actively assisting in the trafficking activities, the NCB said.
NCB officials said the quantity of methamphetamine recovered was around 16 times the notified commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, indicating the scale of the alleged operation.
During verification, investigators also found that the main accused had previously been booked in an FIR registered at Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh in December 2023.
The NCB said investigations conducted so far point to a “well-organised and sophisticated” drug trafficking network with links to a Pakistan-based syndicate. Officials are now probing the supply chain, financial transactions and other persons associated with the network.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram