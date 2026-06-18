Pakistan-linked ‘Ice’ racket busted in Tricity, advocate held

In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Chandigarh Police have busted an alleged Pakistan-linked methamphetamine trafficking network operating out of Kharar and arrested two persons, including a practising advocate.

According to the NCB, the operation was carried out on June 12 following specific inputs about a drug trafficking module active in the Tricity region.

NCB officials intercepted and searched a vehicle allegedly being used by the advocate and recovered 93 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice”, along with 10 grams of heroin.

Subsequent searches at a flat in Kharar led to the recovery of an additional 700 grams of methamphetamine and 250 grams of poppy straw. In all, the agency seized 793 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin and 250 grams of poppy straw.