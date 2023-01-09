NCB identifies 30 properties and front businesses of drug cartels in Punjab

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has identified 30 properties of drug smugglers and found that the cartel it busted in November last year in a three-month-long joint operation with the Punjab police was running night clubs in Chandigarh.

Four people who were part of the drug cartel operating in Pakistan, Afghanistan and different states across India were arrested Monday by the NCB.

Addressing a press conference, NCB deputy director-general Gyaneshwar Singh said the cartel had foreigners as its members and was running various front businesses including liquor vends, ghee manufacturing units and rice mills.

The NCB seized 34.46 kg heroin, 5.47 kg morphine, 0.55 kg opium, 23.64 kg suspected narcotics powder, four bottles of HCL, one bottle of acetic anhydride, 31 live cartridges, one magazine and two heroin manufacturing units operating in Ludhiana.

The NCB’s Chandigarh zonal unit on November 15 busted the cartel and raided a heroin manufacturing unit in Ludhiana. A total of 16 people including Afghan citizens who were involved in the manufacturing and smuggling of heroin were then identified.

Singh further said the NCB had got the cartel’s 60 bank accounts frozen during the course of the investigation.