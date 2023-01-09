scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

NCB: Heroin in imported cans of tomato puree

The heroin was concealed in nine imported tomato puree cans with special markings as revealed by the duo, out of an import consignment of thousands of such cans.

The NCB has so far seized over 34 kg of heroin by busting the international drug syndicate. (Representational image)

Two Afghan nationals – Mohammad Hakim Salimi and Qari Hamidullah Yusufi – spent 21 days in a Ludhiana heroin manufacturing factory, processing the pure contraband to bring it to consumable level potency, said an NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) Chandigarh officer. A total of 16 persons have been nabbed in the case so far, after the first arrest was made on November 15, last year.

The two were brought on a production warrant from Delhi where they were lodged in another NDPS Act case and their interrogation led to the seizure of five kilogram of heroin on December 25, from an importer’s place.

The NCB also seized over 5 kg of morphine from imported juice cans, an official said.

The NCB has so far seized over 34 kg of heroin by busting the international drug syndicate.

“The two Afghan nationals’ questioning led us to an importer’s place in Ludhiana. The duo then identified the tomato puree cans with special markings among a lot of nearly 38,000 tomato puree cans. The heroin was recovered from nine. But suspecting that cans without special markings may also have heroin concealed in those, we checked all by breaking these open. The exercise took five days,” said an NCB officer.

The accused Afghan nationals, the NCB officer said, spent 21 days last year at a heroin manufacturing unit provided to them by Gaurav Gora, who is among those arrested in the case involving the drug syndicate which processed heroin in the industrial hub of Ludhiana.

“The drug cartel also tried its hand at manufacturing black heroin, but their idea did not click as there were not many takers for it,” said an NCB official.

Among the arrests made by the NCB are carpenter Jaspal Singh aka Goldy who made “hidden chambers and cavities to hide drugs”, and the ‘kingpin’ Akshay Chhabra, “who worked at a chemist’s shop as an assistant till just a few years ago, went on to own 20 properties, including a discotheque in Chandigarh, a restaurant in Zirakpur, and a rice mill in Ludhiana.”

On November 24, the NCB arrested Chhabra, along with another accused Gaurav Gora alias Ajay Kumar, from Jaipur International Airport when the duo attempted to flee to Sharjah.

The multi-crore drug racket was busted after the NCB Chandigarh zonal unit apprehended one Sandeep Singh alias Deepu from Ludhiana on November 15 with 20.326 kg of heroin, following a tip-off. Subsequent investigations led the NCB to uncover two heroin processing units in Ludhiana and further recovery of heroin, apart from quantities of morphine, opium, suspected narcotics powder, HCL, acetic anhydride, live bullets, and magazine.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 19:53 IST
