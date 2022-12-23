NCB busts drug syndicate in Ludhiana and arrest 9, including carpenter who made hidden cavities to hide drugs

In a major crackdown, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs syndicate in Ludhiana and arrested nine people, including a carpenter who made “special cavities to hide drugs”.

Jaspal Singh aka Goldy, as per investigators, created “hidden chambers and cavities to hide drugs” and “peddled” drugs in the module. An NCB official said investigations revealed Goldy was in regular touch with the kingpin Akshay Chhabra, 32, who was also among the arrested.

The NCB sleuths were learnt to have recovered contrabands of heroin and illegal drugs from the chambers specially made by Goldy. An official said Goldy has a “palatial house” in a locality in Ludhiana.

“As a layman or even for trained investigators, no one could have realized that there was such a chamber. An L-key was used to open the sub chamber and main chamber where the drugs used to be stored. Such was the modus operandi that even after sniffer dogs would indicate the presence of drugs, it was hard to locate the chambers made by carpenter Goldy,” an investigator told The Indian Express, adding that only after sustained interrogation of Goldy that the secret chambers were unearthed.

The multi-crore drug racket was busted after the NCB Chandigarh zonal unit apprehended one Sandeep Singh alias Deepu from Ludhiana on November 15 with 20.326 kg of heroin, following a tip-off. Subsequent investigations led the NCB to uncover two heroin processing units in Ludhiana.

The NCB investigations revealed that the kingpin Chhabra, who once worked at a chemist’s shop as an assistant till just a few years ago, went on to own 20 properties, including a discotheque in Chandigarh, a restaurant in Zirakpur, and a rice mill in Ludhiana, all allegedly by indulging in drug trade.

On November 24, the NCB arrested Chhabra, along with another accused Gaurav Gora alias Ajay Kumar, from Jaipur International Airport when the duo attempted to flee to Sharjah.

Advertisement

Till December 9, the NCB seized 29.268 kg of heroin, 5.470 kg of morphine, 0.557 kg of opium, 23.645 kg of a suspected narcotics powder, four bottles of HCL, one bottle of acetic anhydride, 31 live bullets and one magazine as part of the case.

All the nine accused are in judicial custody, said an official.