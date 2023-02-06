Nayagaon: Woman buries three-day-old child alive, arrested for murder

Mohali police on Monday arrested a woman from Nayagaon for allegedly burying her newborn daughter alive, leading to the infant’s death.

According to the police, Nayagaon resident Anita had given birth to a baby girl three days ago (Friday). However, soon after giving birth, Anita took and buried her child alive.

Anita’s husband Raj Kumar soon after informed the police about the incident, following which the police team from Nayagaon rushed to the spot and launched an operation to recover the child.

The child was subsequently rescued and rushed to Civil Hospital in Phase VI, from where the doctors referred her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The child died at PGIMER during the course of treatment on Monday.

DSP (City-1) Harinder Singh Mann told The Indian Express that Raj Kumar had told them that his wife had some mental issues and the police were verifying the claim.

“Since the child died due to Anita’s act, we have registered a murder case against her. We will verify Anita’s medical record during the course of our investigations,” DSP Mann said.

Stating further DSP Mann confirmed that they had arrested the woman and would produce her in a court on Tuesday.

The woman, police said, already has two sons. Police are verifying whether the newborn in the present case was buried as she was a girl child.