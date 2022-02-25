Nayagaon residents stage protests against SP, want him booked for kidnapping

The residents of Nayagaon on Thursday held a protest against a Superintendent of Police (SP)-level officer of Punjab Police, who was booked by police earlier this week in connection to an assault, rioting, and illegal confinement. The protesters on Thursday demanded that the SP be booked for kidnapping.

SP Balwinder Singh, who is posted as a commandant, was booked by Nayagaon police on charges of assault, illegal confinement, and rioting on the complaint of Nayagaon resident, Manjeet Singh.

The members of Market Association of Nayagaon, Property Dealer’s Association, staged the protest and wanted to march to the Punjab Chief Minister’s residence to hand him a memorandum against SP Balwinder Singh.

Manjeet Singh in his complaint has alleged that SP Balwinder Singh and some of his security guards had beaten him and his brother Avtar Singh on February 22, after he had raised objections to constructions being carried out on a plot of land.

Manjeet Singh additionally has also claimed that SP Balwinder Singh had duped him of Rs 41 lakh.

One of the protesters on Thursday, former Mohali civic body councillor, Surinder Bubble, told the Indian Express that they were living under the threat of SP Balwinder Singh, who threatened property dealers in the area and also illegally grabbed properties.

SP Balwinder Singh has already been booked by Nayagaon police.