LPG shortage hits Punjab’s Nayagaon, residents queue for hours

Some residents said they visited the gas agency in Kansal to enquire about the situation, but were told that cylinders would be delivered only after a fresh supply arrives. (Express Photo)

Residents of Nayagaon in Punjab’s SAS Nagar said Tuesday they are facing difficulties obtaining LPG cylinders, with supply disruptions leaving several households without cooking gas for the past few days. They said they have been visiting gas agencies, and standing in long queues since early morning, but have returned empty-handed.

Manoj Kumar said he had been trying to get an LPG cylinder for the past two days. On Tuesday, he reached the usual distribution point at 6 am and waited in line for hours, missing his train to Uttar Pradesh.

“My gas cylinder finished three days ago. I came here early in the morning hoping to get a refill, but the supply has still not arrived,” he said.