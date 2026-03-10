LPG shortage hits Punjab’s Nayagaon, residents queue for hours

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Residents of Nayagaon in Punjab’s SAS Nagar said Tuesday they are facing difficulties obtaining LPG cylinders, with supply disruptions leaving several households without cooking gas for the past few days. They said they have been visiting gas agencies, and standing in long queues since early morning, but have returned empty-handed.
Manoj Kumar said he had been trying to get an LPG cylinder for the past two days. On Tuesday, he reached the usual distribution point at 6 am and waited in line for hours, missing his train to Uttar Pradesh.
“My gas cylinder finished three days ago. I came here early in the morning hoping to get a refill, but the supply has still not arrived,” he said.
Another resident, Gulbahak, said he had received a message from the agency three days ago promising delivery, but despite visiting daily, he has not received his cylinder. “I have been coming here every day since I got the message, but there is still no delivery,” he said.
Several residents complained that they were also unable to book LPG refills through the regular booking system, as they were not receiving confirmation messages after placing requests. This has added to confusion and frustration among consumers.
Some residents said they visited the gas agency in Kansal to enquire about the situation, but were told that cylinders would be delivered only after a fresh supply arrives.
“Our cylinder finished three days ago, and we have been waiting since then. We are somehow managing our kitchen, but the situation is becoming very difficult,” said another resident waiting outside the agency.
According to one person in the queue, agency staff cited international supply chain issues linked to tensions between the United States and Iran as a possible reason for the delay.
Residents urged authorities and gas agencies to restore regular LPG supply, saying the shortage is disrupting daily household activities and causing hardship for families.
