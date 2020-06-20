Nayagaon man goes live on social media, then kills himself

Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ashok Kumar said that the man’s wife is missing from her residence and the police party is searching for her. (Representational Image) Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ashok Kumar said that the man’s wife is missing from her residence and the police party is searching for her. (Representational Image)

A Nayagaon resident died by suicide after going live on Facebook on Friday.

According to the police, the man was identified as Pardeep Kumar. Kumar, who was residing near the post office in Nayagaon, blamed his wife, two of his sisters-in-law and his brothers-in-law for his extreme step. Police initiated a probe into the incident.

On Friday afternoon, Pradeeep Kumar went live on Facebook and in a 1.05 minute long video he blamed his wife and her relatives for abetting the suicide.

Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ashok Kumar said that Pardeep Kumar’s wife is missing from her residence and the police party is searching for her.

The Station House Officer added that the police will investigate all the allegations.

