In Punjab, Haryana CM Nayab Saini says drug abuse has grown under AAP rule

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that while the Haryana government has helped bring youth out of the vicious cycle of drug abuse, drug abuse has increased over time in Punjab.
Saini made the claim while addressing a programme at Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district on the occasion of the virtual launch of a 100-week Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Saini further claimed that while the Haryana government, with strong determination, is successfully moving towards achieving this goal by regularly engaging youth through Raahgiri, Cyclothon, and marathon events, the Punjab government has neither curbed drug abuse nor provided jobs to the youth.
“The youth in Punjab are not getting employment, which has adversely affected their condition, and the younger generation is increasingly getting trapped in the quagmire of drug abuse,” he said.
Saini alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government and the previous Congress governments in Punjab had made tall promises to the youth and farmers but never showed any interest in fulfilling them.
Saini said the country can become a developed nation only when every young person understands the harmful effects of drugs and not only stays away from addiction but also motivates others to remain drug-free.
“Drug abuse harms not just an individual but also their family, state and the entire country. The dreams of the family of a person trapped in drug addiction also wither away. Therefore, every young person must understand the seriousness of the issue and stay away from drug abuse,” he added.
Welfare schemes like those in Haryana
The Haryana chief minister said that if a BJP government is formed in Punjab after the upcoming Assembly elections, welfare schemes for youth and farmers along the lines of those in Haryana will be implemented in the state.
“In Haryana, the government is procuring all 24 crops from farmers at minimum support prices (MSP), while the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana has been implemented for fruits and vegetables. Under this scheme, if these crops are sold in the market at a lower price, the government compensates farmers for the difference. On similar lines, farmers in Punjab will also benefit from these schemes after the formation of a BJP government in the state,” he said.
After the campaign’s launch, Modi virtually addressed over one crore young people participating in programmes organised at 28,000 locations across the country.
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