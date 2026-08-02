In Punjab, Haryana CM Nayab Saini says drug abuse has grown under AAP rule

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that while the Haryana government has helped bring youth out of the vicious cycle of drug abuse, drug abuse has increased over time in Punjab.

Saini made the claim while addressing a programme at Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district on the occasion of the virtual launch of a 100-week Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini further claimed that while the Haryana government, with strong determination, is successfully moving towards achieving this goal by regularly engaging youth through Raahgiri, Cyclothon, and marathon events, the Punjab government has neither curbed drug abuse nor provided jobs to the youth.