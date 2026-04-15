Fully committed to uphold, advance Baba Saheb’s ideals, Congress politically neglected him: Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that the Haryana government remains fully committed to upholding and advancing the ideals of Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar and accused the Congress of showing “political neglect and disrespect” towards the architect of the Constitution of India.

Addressing a programme organised to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of Baba Saheb in Panchkula, the chief minister said Baba Saheb’s life is an extraordinary saga of struggle, sacrifice, and determination.

“Baba Saheb’s thoughts, principles and struggle are a source of inspiration for all. He continuously fought against social discrimination and described education as the most effective medium for social upliftment. It is solely through education, awareness and unity that we can bring about positive change in society.”

Emphasising his government’s commitment to upholding and advancing Baba Saheb’s ideals, Saini said the BJP government has launched numerous schemes for the welfare of every section of society, with the objective of ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society in keeping with the principle of ‘Antyodaya’.

Saini said the BJP government firmly believes that the holistic development of the state and the nation is impossible without empowering every section of society. “We are continuously formulating policies designed to uplift the weaker sections of society. The state government has implemented several welfare policies to ensure quality education, employment, social security and equality of opportunities,” he said.

Criticising the Congress, Saini alleged, “In 1946, when the Constituent Assembly was being formed, the Congress tried its best to prevent him from entering it. But Baba Saheb reached there through his talent and struggle. Even then, he was never truly accepted by the Congress leadership. Baba Saheb had stated that he came from the opposition camp and was never considered part of the Congress.”

The chief minister alleged, “It was unfortunate that even as the law minister of the country, Dr Ambedkar was kept away from key decisions and committees. His role was limited in crucial matters like foreign policy, defence, and national security. His demand for setting up a commission for the rights of Scheduled Castes and Backwards Classes was also not taken seriously by the then Congress government.”

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“The biggest injustice was done when his most revolutionary social reform, the Hindu Code Bill, was deliberately delayed, diluted and eventually shelved by the Congress. Despite repeated assurances, it was not implemented, which was a major betrayal,” Saini alleged.

Saini said, “In 1951, Baba Saheb was compelled to resign from the Cabinet. He said that his resignation was not due to any desire for position, but because he refused to compromise on principles. This marked the failure of the Congress mindset, which continued to do politics in the name of social justice.”

“We must collectively strive to build an India where every individual receives equal opportunities, every citizen is treated with dignity, and no person is deprived of their rights,” Saini said, adding that this was Baba Saheb’s dream, and this constitutes the very soul of our Constitution.

Saini also flagged off a “Samta Daud” (marathon) to mark the occasion.

(With PTI)