Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Residents gherao Nawanshahr power plant over ash emanating from unit

Residents gherao Nawanshahr power plant over ash emanating from unit
Braving the inclement weather and police barricades, the residents and activists on Tuesday staged a massive protest in front of the co-generation power plant against the dilly-dallying approach of the authorities concerned on the issue of ash emanating from the Nawanshahr plant.

The residents and members of various social, religious, political, trade, students’ and women organisations under the aegis of Lok Sangharsh Manch took out the march and gheraoed the power plant. The Manch leaders – Jasbir Deep, Kulwinder Warraich, Sohan Singh Slempuri, Jarnail Singh Khalsa, Billa Gujjar and several others – took part in the protest march and addressed the gathering as well.

The leaders spoke out against the problem of ash emanating from the power plant as well as the authorities – Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), plant officials and Nawanshahr district administration – dragging their feet on taking punitive action against the ‘errant’ power plant officials.

The ash emanating from the plant has been causing health hazards and creating insanitary conditions in the town and adjoining villages. The particles of ash in the air have been causing lung, chest and eye infections, among others.

The residents are planning to further intensify the stir till a solution to the problem is found. Further course of action will be announced shortly, the Manch leaders said.

AAP ‘halqa’ in-charge Lalit Mohan Ballu and BJP leader Poonam Manik, among others, were present. The gherao was lifted after three hours when the SDM, Major Shiv Raj Singh Bal, reached the spot and assured the protesters of a permanent solution. The protesters brought to the notice of the SDM that the power plant has been burning paddy straw in it in violation of the rules. The SDM immediately swung into action and asked the police to get the trolleys of paddy straw removed from the plant.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 03:25 IST
