Nawanshahr: Police probe misuse of curfew passes to supply liquor

On Tuesday, a video clip a liquor contractor being thrashed in Rahon was widely shared on social media. (Representational Image) On Tuesday, a video clip a liquor contractor being thrashed in Rahon was widely shared on social media. (Representational Image)

Nawanshahr district police on Tuesday said that it is probing the misuse of curfew passes by some people to illegally supply liquor during the lockdown.

There have been complaints about politicians, earlier involved in illegal mining, allegedly getting curfew passes from the district authorities and then helping in illegal supply of liquor.

A liquor vend owner from Rahon in Nawanshahr alleged: “Political leaders of our area are not only sheltering liquor vendors, but also trying to supply it to the various parts of the district under their own security.”

Nawanshahr SSP Alka Meena said: “The matter has come to our notice and we are investigating. Strict action will be taken if any liquor contractor is found moving along with a person having a duty pass. No one can misuse curfew passes.”

On Tuesday, a video clip a liquor contractor being thrashed in Rahon was widely shared on social media. Rahon is dominated by another group of liquor sellers. The contractor who was beaten up was with another man with a valid curfew pass.

This matter too was raised before the SSP Meena, who got duty pass used in this case cancelled.

Later SDM Nawanshar also cancelled all curfew passes issued to the volunteers who were distributing the food to the needy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd