Nawanshahr organisation submits memorandum to MP Tewari, demands relief from ash problem

The president of Nawanshahr civil society, Vivek Markanda, on Friday submitted a memorandum to MP Manish Tewari, highlighting the issue of ash emanating from the power plant in the area.

Markanda, in his memorandum sought the personal intervention of Tewari to help solve the sufferings of the common man.

“The residents of Nawanshahr and adjoining villages have been facing a lot of inconvenience and hazards for the past many years.The emanating ash has not only been creating insanitation conditions in almost all the houses of the town and adjoining villages but has also been posing serious health hazards as well as causing road accidents.

The flying particles of ash have been causing chest, lung and eye infections among the residents. Besides, the flying particles of ash sometimes gets into the eyes of bike riders ,thus causing road accidents on the main Jalandhar- Nawanshahr- Chandigarh Highway,” said the president of the residents’ body.

“The residents, under the aegis of different NGOs have raised the issue several times with the district administration as well as the concerned authorities of the power plant. But nothing concrete has been done so far except hollow promises being made so far,” rued Markanda in his memorandum.

Member of Parliament, Manish Tewari, on Friday received the memorandum and assured the activists of Nawanshahr Civil Society to take up the issue with the concerned authorities and find a solution.

On Thursday, social, political and religious organisations of Lok Sangharsh Manch (committee) had announced the closure of markets for two hours, besides taking out a protest march on January 9.

The committee leader said that earlier they had given an ultimatum to resolve the problem permanently by January 7, 2023, but the power plant officials on Thursday appeared before the SDM, Major Sivraj Singh Bal, and claimed to have got the problem of ash emanating from it addressed by completing the necessary repair work at the plant within the stipulated period in compliance with the notice issued under Section 133 of CrPC.