In Nawanshahr, food for mind as govt schools hold ‘Library Langar’

To encourage students to develop the habit of reading habit, the government schools in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district organised a ‘Library Langar” on their premises and at public places in the vicinity of the educational institutions. At places, teachers, with loads of books in their personal vehicles, went door to door to handover the books of their choice to the students.

As per information, around 40,000 books were distributed among students in the district through the initiative.

DEO (Secondary) Jagjit Singh and Deputy DEO (Secondary), Amrik Singh said that through this initiative they aimed to reach out to maximum students to promote reading and ensure that books of their choice were handed over to them.

“Besides, the initiative holds more importance now as students are bound to be at home due to the pandemic. Thus, it will help in engaging themselves productively without the exposure to screens,” they said while adding that poster campaigns via social media sites and announcements from gurdwaras and public places were made to sensitise students and their parents regarding the event.

A range of books on different subjects was put on display not only for students, but also for parents. An overwhelming response was witnessed from the students, parents as well as the community, said the education officers.

Besides, meetings with block nodal officers (BNOs) and Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab (PPPP) teams were organised online and different teams were deputed for schools, so that parents and children faced no problem and the event could be a big success.

“We have received a great response. Now,the endeavour would be made a regular feature,” the officers said.

“As both teachers and the students enthusiastically participated in the event, now they will also be encouraged to write reviews of the books they picked,” said Surinder Pal Agnihotri, incharge Zila Sikhiya Sudhar Team, Nawanshahr.