Nawanshahr DC cracks whip on power plant for emanating ash

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa in a meeting on Wednesday asked the authorities of the biomass-based power plant to resolve the issue of ash emanating from the plant – situated on the sugar mill premises – in a time-bound manner, failing which the Punjab Pollution Control Board would be compelled to take action as per the law.

He said that the district administration cannot compromise the health of the local residents who have been facing multiple problems due to ash emanating from the plant.

Y S Bains, Director of Nawanshahr Power Private Limited, who was present in the meeting informed the administration and residents that action has been taken to plug the gap after the unsuccessful repair works carried out in the recent past to stem the ash.

The deputy commissioner asked the plant authorities to arrange for the required material and put things in order by next meeting on January 17.

The city residents were represented by Bar Association president Paramjit Singh Bakshi, Jasbeer Deep, Kulwinder Singh Waraich, Parveen Bhatia, Ashwani Joshi and others.