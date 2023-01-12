scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Nawanshahr DC cracks whip on power plant for emanating ash

Y S Bains, Director of Nawanshahr Power Private Limited, who was present in the meeting informed the administration and residents that action has been taken to plug the gap after the unsuccessful repair works carried out in the recent past to stem the ash.

The deputy commissioner asked the plant authorities to arrange for the required material and put things in order by next meeting on January 17. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Nawanshahr DC cracks whip on power plant for emanating ash
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa in a meeting on Wednesday asked the authorities of the biomass-based power plant to resolve the issue of ash emanating from the plant – situated on the sugar mill premises – in a time-bound manner, failing which the Punjab Pollution Control Board would be compelled to take action as per the law.

He said that the district administration cannot compromise the health of the local residents who have been facing multiple problems due to ash emanating from the plant.

Y S Bains, Director of Nawanshahr Power Private Limited, who was present in the meeting informed the administration and residents that action has been taken to plug the gap after the unsuccessful repair works carried out in the recent past to stem the ash.

The deputy commissioner asked the plant authorities to arrange for the required material and put things in order by next meeting on January 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
More from Chandigarh

The city residents were represented by Bar Association president Paramjit Singh Bakshi, Jasbeer Deep, Kulwinder Singh Waraich, Parveen Bhatia, Ashwani Joshi and others.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:17 IST
Next Story

3 Noida cops suspended over bribery allegations

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close