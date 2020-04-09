Nawanshahr: 8 cured patients refuse to leave hospital without kin yet to win COVID fight

The 35-year-old son of the granthi said that he will remain in the hospital till the time all his family members are not cured. “We all came here together and we will leave the hospital together,” he said. The 35-year-old son of the granthi said that he will remain in the hospital till the time all his family members are not cured. “We all came here together and we will leave the hospital together,” he said.

Eight fully cured coronavirus patients from Nawanshahr Wednesday refused to leave the hospital till their family members, who are still under treatment, are not declared free from COVID-19.

These 8 patients had been declared as cured over the last two days. Apart from these 8 out of total 18 infected with disease in the district, another two have come negative in their first test and are now awaiting results of their second corona test.

“All 8 persons, including 5 family members and three others, are fully cured and we are ready to discharge them from the hospital but they have refused to go. So, we have made arrangements for them inside the hospital till the time remaining10 patients are also fully cured,” revealed Senior Medical Officer Civil Hospital, Dr Harwinder Singh.

He added that they have shifted these 8 patients out of the isolation ward to another ward now as they prefer to spend their remaining quarantine period inside the hospital.

“I am happy that I am fully cured. I am also longing to go home after spending 20 days in the hospital, but my 73-year-old mother is still under treatment with all others from the family of the deceased priest. I cannot think of leaving them alone here,” said a 49-year-old village sarpanch, who was among the close contacts of Punjab’s first coronavirus victim, a 70-year-old granthi.

The 35-year-old son of the granthi said that he will remain in the hospital till the time all his family members are not cured. “We all came here together and we will leave the hospital together,” he said.

A 78-year-old priest, who has recovered, said that till the time the report of his ‘sewadar’ does not come negative, he too will remain in the hospital.

