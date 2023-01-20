Navodaya schools open online registration for entrance test

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has started registration for the entrance examination to Class VI through its online portal.

The link for this is available in the NVS website http://www.navodaya.gov.in and the last date to submit the application is January 31.

About 30 lakh students are expected to enroll themselves for appearing in the Aavodaya Selection Tests for the session 2023-24 to be conducted on April 29.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas provide one of the best educational infrastructure and provide quality education free of cost.