Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife hospitalised, to undergo surgery

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the former Amritsar East MLA, has been “seriously ill” and hospitalised in Amritsar for surgery, her husband and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said Tuesday.

Sharing the information with the public, Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday, “Wife was seriously ill for the last two days, was hospitalised yesterday… will be operated (upon) today at Fortis Hospital… praying for a speedy recovery.”

Wife was seriously ill for the last two days , was hospitalised yesterday ….. will be operated today at fortis Hospital … praying for a speedy recovery — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 12, 2022

A spokesman for the cricketer-turned-politician said, “She will undergo surgery for the removal of a stone.” Navjot Kaur Sidhu was very active during the recent Assembly elections in Punjab’s Amritsar East constituency.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira took to Twitter and prayed for her speedy recovery.