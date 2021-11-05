Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief

Over a month after he abruptly resigned as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said he has withdrawn his resignation.

Addressing a press conference, Sidhu categorically stated that he will assume charge the day Punjab gets a new Advocate General (AG). He also said that “posts do not matter when you are on the path of truth.”

Appointed PPCC chief on July 19, Sidhu resigned minutes after allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi who succeeded Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister.

In his resignation letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote: “The collapse of man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

One of the reasons behind Sidhu’s resignation was the Congress government was appointing senior advocate APS Deol as its advocate general. This led to the government coming under fire from the Opposition, as Deol was till recently the counsel for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, the police chief during the incidents of sacrilege and police firing on protesters. Deol had successfully got him blanket bail in four cases filed by the Punjab police.

Also Read | Explained: 5 reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as Punjab Congress Chief

Sidhu supporters claim he was miffed at this move as it seemed to contradict the government resolve to punish those behind police firing on protesters at Behbal Kalan, in which two were killed.

Speaking to reporters, Sidhu Friday said the AG and the DGP are two important officers to take the issues of Bargari sacrilege and drugs to a logical conclusion, adding that their removal is a demand of the party. He further questioned the intent of the Punjab government in delivering justice in the sacrilege and drugs cases.

Also Read | Have not resigned as Punjab advocate general despite pressure from Sidhu: APS Deol

With questions being raised on the governance of the state, Sidhu asserted that there are only two ways for Punjab – “Either we make tall promises and form the government or, we work on an agenda to make Punjab return to its pristine glory.”

Sidhu said he had been raising the issue of replacing the DG and the AG with CM Channi, and was also assured of the same, but nothing has happened since the last 50 days.

Last month, in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu had sought justice in the sacrilege cases, Punjab’s drugs menace, agricultural issues, employment opportunities, sand mining, and welfare of backward classes. Sidhu also stated that the Cabinet should have a Majhbhi Sikh, a Dalit from Doaba, and two backward class ministers.

Earlier on Monday, Sidhu had launched an attack on the Chief Minister, even as, sources said, the government was preparing the notification for the appointment of the new AG. He had also questioned the announcement of sops by the government barely two months before Assembly elections.

The move seemed to provoke the Congress leadership and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to halt an ongoing process to create a vacancy for the state’s top law officer, a post for which Sidhu has his own candidate.

Soon after Sidhu’s speech, Advocate General (AG) for Punjab APS Deol’s resignation was put on hold.

Last month, following Sidhu’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat had informed that Navjot Singh Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief as he was “assured” that whatever concerns he had will be sorted out.

Emerging from the meeting, Sidhu has told reporters: “Whatever concerns I had, I shared those with Rahul ji. All those concerns are sorted out”.

He, however, refused to speak anything on his resignation.