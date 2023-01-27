‘Not worried at all’: Navjot Singh Sidhu is unfazed about special remission status, says his advocate

A day after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s anticipated release from Patiala jail failed to materialise, one of his advocates questioned why the Punjab government was not moving the file pertaining to special remission and said that Sidhu was unfazed about his release.

Advocate Harinder Pal Singh Verma, one of Sidhu’s counsels, told The Indian Express on Friday that he met the former minister in jail on January 20 and he told him, “It will be fine if I am released and even if I am not released that day [Republic Day], there is no burden on me either. I will face what destiny has in store for me. I will face it without any fear.”

According to Verma, Sidhu was “very positive” and said that it hardly made any difference even if he was released on May 19, a year after he was sent to Patiala jail to serve a one-year rigorous imprisonment awarded by the Supreme Court while deciding a review petition on a 1988 road rage case. Gurnam Singh, 65, had died allegedly after being assaulted by Sidhu over a parking altercation.

Verma said that while May 19 will mark a year after he surrendered before a court and was sent to jail, Sidhu would be entitled to come out of jail on April 8 or April 9 after factoring in gazetted and other holidays. “He is not worried at all…He is continuing with meditation in jail,” added Verma.

Questioning the Punjab government, Verma said special remission was to be granted as per a central government notification and the state government was only supposed to issue formal orders. The counsel said Sidhu was like any other prisoner who was entitled for remission, but while trying to “extract political mileage”, the state government “does not want that such persons come out of jail”.

Including Sidhu, there were a total of 38 prisoners under four categories who were to be released as part of the Union government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

In anticipation of Sidhu’s release on Republic Day, the Congress high command had invited the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief to participate in the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30. Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu had met Gandhi and walked alongside him in Hoshiarpur district during the Punjab leg of the yatra.

An irate Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu had expressed her anguish on non-release of her husband by tweeting on Thursday, “Navjot Sidhu falls in the category of a ferocious animal so the govt doesn’t want to extend the 75th year of independence relief to him. You are all requested to stay away from him”. Sidhu’s supporters cancelled welcome plans outside Patiala jail after it eventually emerged that he was not being released on Republic Day.

In the run-up to his anticipated release, hoardings describing Sidhu as “Punjab, Punjabi atey Punjabiyat da raakha (Saviour of Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat)” were put up at prominent locations along Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana.

Verma said that even if Sidhu was not granted special remission, “they cannot keep him in jail beyond April 8 or 9, going by the laid down norms.”

The Punjab council of ministers led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet in the first week of February and the issue of special remission is likely to be discussed then.

Verma added that if Sidhu’s case was not considered for special remission, it would be keenly observed as to “how do they (Punjab government) negate central government notification, how they do not implement it, on what basis they keep sitting on file, and what will be its consequences. The government will have to know all this.”

Ever since he was jailed, Sidhu has largely remained in the spotlight. There was a reshuffle in July last year in the barrack of the jail where Sidhu was lodged after it was alleged that his canteen card was “misused”.

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu had then told The Indian Express that her husband’s canteen card was “misused” by “two inmates” lodged with him in the barrack after Sidhu handed it over for buying apples and other fruits for him.

Earlier, shortly after he was lodged in jail, a medical board constituted on the direction of a local court in Patiala had recommended rosemary tea, juices, fruits and one roti, among other eatables in a seven-meal diet chart after Sidhu had moved an application seeking a special diet citing health complications.