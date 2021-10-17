‘Last chance for resurrection’: Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi on 13 issues in Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a meeting to present a 13-point agenda for the party’s campaign for the Assembly polls due next year. Stating that this is “Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption,” Sidhu sought a personal meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Among the points highlighted by Sidhu in the letter are justice in sacrilege cases, Punjab’s drugs menace, agricultural issues, employment opportunities, sand mining, and welfare of backward classes.

The letter dated October 15, was shared by Sidhu on Twitter today.

Sidhu had stepped down as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 and posted his resignation letter on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. His meeting with Gandhi came a day after he met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Rawat at the AICC headquarters. Rawat was also present during Sidhu’s meeting with Gandhi, which stretched on for one and a half hours.



Rawat Friday said that Sidhu has been “assured” that his concerns will be address and that he will soon resume his duties as the state chief.

Emerging from the meeting with Gandhi, Sidhu told the media: “Whatever concerns I had, I shared those with Rahul ji. All those concerns are sorted out”. He refused to speak anything on his resignation.

During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, Sidhu raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government, on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia. After a long spell of infighting in the state Congress unit, Amarinder Singh had resigned in September and Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the new leader.

Appointed PPCC chief on July 19, Sidhu resigned in September, minutes after allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi. According to Congress leaders familiar with the developments in Punjab, although Sidhu had his say in some of the crucial decisions post-Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the top post, he was “angry and upset” that his suggestions were ignored in the appointment of some top officials.