Sidhu says Priyanka’s new role a ‘boon’, Jakhar hails Congress ‘dream team’

Leaders of the Punjab Congress on Wednesday welcomed the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi as general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East by her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi.

Advertising

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar hailed the move.

Sidhu tweeted: “This is a boon for me… everyone in the Congress is thrilled and inspired by the good news… it is a shot in the arm… the catalyst that will galvanise the party and infuse fresh spirits in our veins.”

In another tweet, he said, “She is a terrific role model world over and her charisma & magnetism will be the spark that ignites the Congress. Rahul Bhai’s strength multiplies manifold… ek aur ek gyarah, BJP nau do gyarah.”

Badal, who was in Davos in Switzerland to participate in World Economic Forum said, “Priyanka represents the new India which is young, secular, nationalistic, and holds progressive views.”

He went on to add that within one year of taking over, Rahul has trounced the NDA in the assembly elections. His decision to appoint Priyanka Gandhi will decimate the BJP and their allies, he said.

Jakhar said she was a force multiplier and everybody in Congress was waiting for this day.”With Rahul and Priyanka on the forefront, it is a dream team of the Congress,” he said.

Advertising

In a tweet, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Congratulations to @INCIndia leaders appointed by @RahulGandhi as in charge of various states ahead of LS polls. Special congrats to Priyanka Gandhi on being appointed AICC General Secretary in charge of UP East. Her appointment will help rejuvenate the party across the country.”