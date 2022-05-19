scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Navjot Sidhu to face one year sentence in 1988 road rage case

Earlier the court had reserved the order on the review filed filed by the family of the deceased.

New Delhi
May 19, 2022
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the top court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

