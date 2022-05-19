Navjot Sidhu to face one year sentence in 1988 road rage case

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the top court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.