Punjab Congress crisis deepens as Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as party chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from the post of Punjab Congress president.

In his resignation letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.”

Sidhu, however, stated that he would continue to serve the Congress.

The latest development comes barely months before Punjab goes into Assembly elections.

Reacting to the news, Punjab’s former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that Sidhu was not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.

“I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” he tweeted.

Few days back, Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab Chief Minister after which three-time Congress MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday was sworn in as 27th Chief Minister of Punjab in the presence of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Along with Channi, two MLAs — Sukhjinder Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and OP Soni from Amritsar Central — also took oath as Deputy CMs.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh is set to be in Delhi later today. He would be flying to Delhi from Chandigarh at 3:30 pm, sources close to him said, adding he would be in the national capital for two days.

“He will be visiting AICC chief Sonia Gandhi. It will be a courtesy call. He wants to thank her for giving him the opportunity to rule the state for two terms and important roles in the party,” a source close to him said.