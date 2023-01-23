Navjot Sidhu unlikely to be released from jail on Republic Day

After having spent eight months in Patiala jail, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu is unlikely to walk free on Republic Day as the Punjab government has not sent the file for remission to the Cabinet and the Governor.

Sidhu is undergoing rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case after the Supreme Court sentenced him to a year’s jail term on May 20 last year.

The Jail Department had sent his case to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a month ago. However, chief minister is yet to clear it so that it can be sent to the Cabinet. In fact, the government is not considering grant of remission to any convict on Republic Day this year.

As per rules, Cabinet nod is required to grant special remission to any convict on the basis of good conduct. After getting it cleared from the Cabinet, the government has to send the file to the Governor. A convict is released prematurely with special remission only after approval from the government.

Sources said that ahead of remission granted to convicts on Independence Day, the governor had asked the government to send the case of each convict in a separate file after getting it approved from the Cabinet. Earlier the government used to send a list of all convicts eligible for remission as a single comprehensive list.

Sources said the continuing agitations demanding the release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ was discussed at the highest level in the government. The Opposition, especially the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been raising the issue. The government does want to create another issue by releasing convicts like Sidhu prematurely as Sikh prisoners continue to remain behind bars.

In Sidhu’s case, the government does not have any time left to send the case to the governor. Besides, the next Cabinet meeting is on February 3. Earlier the government had scheduled it on February 1. It was postponed to February 3 on Monday.

Mann is currently in Mumbai to woo investors and is headed to Bhopal next for a private function. He will travel to Amritsar and Bathinda as well. Under the circumstances, it is unlikely that the government will look into the possibility of remission.

Interestingly, the Congress high command has invited Sidhu to participate in the concluding day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30 anticipating that he would be released, which appears unlikely now.