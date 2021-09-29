Navjot Singh Sidhu releases video message, says ‘can’t compromise with ethics’

A day after resigning as PPCC chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday took to Twitter to state that he will not compromise on his principles even if it meant sacrificing any posts.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sidhu raised the issues of Bargari sacrilege and said those people who had given clean chits to Badals and those who had given blanked bails to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini are appointed in the system as Advocate General.

“Where are those issues now? I will keep raising them,” he attacked his own government once again. “I will not compromise. I am not for posts. I can sacrifice anyone,” he is heard saying.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

Sidhu also said, “When I see those issues are being compromised I cannot take it when I had vowed to fight for justice for my Guru,” referring to Guru Granth Sahib.

“I will not mislead the high command nor can I let high command be misled. I will take it upon myself to fight for justice to my Guru. I will sacrifice any posts.”

Sidhu is also heard saying, “We have worked on removing tainted leaders and officers from the system. But they are back. I will not allow that to happen.”

Sidhu had resigned minutes after the ministers were allotted the portfolios yesterday. He is learned to be upset for having given the home department to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He was opposing it and saying it should be with the Chief Minister only as per the tradition.

The party however considered Randhawa as he could deliver on the issues being raised in the past over four years. He also enjoys a panther image.

On Monday evening, the Congress government appointed senior advocate APS Deol as its advocate general. This led to the government coming under fire from the Opposition, as Deol was till recently the counsel for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, the police chief during the incidents of sacrilege and police firing on protesters.

Deol had successfully got him blanket bail in four cases filed by the Punjab police. Sidhu supporters claim he was miffed at this move as it seemed to contradict the government resolve to punish those behind police firing on protesters at Behbal Kalan, in which two were killed.

Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary reach Chandigarh

Party general secretary incharge Harish Rawat and AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary have already reached Chandigarh to sort out the party’s crisis arising out of Sidhu’s resignation. Sidhu has also left for Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Charanjit Channi had called an emergent Cabinet meeting which is underway. Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, who resigned in solidarity with Sidhu yesterday, skipped the meeting.