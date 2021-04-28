Navjot Singh Sidhu not in touch with AAP: Harpal Cheema

Cheema further said that Navjot Singh Sidhu should learn that making noise alone does not yield any results. (File Photo)

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attacked former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and said he had no option but to go to the Aam Aadmi Party, Harpal Cheema, AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, said Wednesday that his party and Sidhu were not in touch with each other.

Amarinder had hit out at Sidhu for his tirade against him for the past couple of days. He said that if Sidhu was hitting out at his Chief Minister, this meant he wanted to join some other party.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh hits out at Navjot Sidhu, dares him to contest from Patiala

“What else does it mean that he is attacking his own CM? It means he wants to join some other party. But BJP will not take him. He has left them after abusing them. Neither will SAD. He has limited choice to either stay in Congress or join AAP,” the CM had said.

A day later, Cheema reacted to Amarinder’s statement saying, “The party is not in touch with Sidhu. Nor is Sidhu in talks with us. But he is most welcome to join us. The party will accept him with open arms.”

Cheema said Amarinder’s statement on Sidhu was a diversionary tactic as he wanted to divert the attention of people from the emotive issue of sacrilege.

Also Read | 2015 sacrilege case: Oppn says CM Amarinder Singh cornered within party after SIT verdict

“There is this issue of Bargari sacrilege. No justice has been delivered to the victims of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing yet despite it being the pre-poll promise of the government. Then he was not able to do anything about the corruption. The government faltered on the promises of the development. The CM came up with the idea that they would mislead the people with a lie that they have fulfilled 85 per cent promises. That did not stick. Now, he is using such statements to divert people’s attention,” said Cheema.

Attacking Amarinder further, Cheema said the Congress under his leadership was a “sinking ship” that will meet the same fate as Shiromani Akali Dal.

“Captain has failed in managing and getting in good coordination with his team of MLAs and ministers,” he added.

Cheema further said that Navjot Singh Sidhu should learn that making noise alone does not yield any results.

(With ENS, Chandigarh)