Navjot Singh Sidhu launches Amritsar BRTS, says wants to give it a chance to succeed

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday inaugurated the integrated Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) in Amritsar and also announced setting up of the Solid Waste Treatment Plant at Bhagtanwala dump in the city. The Congress party had strongly opposed both projects while in opposition during the SAD-BJP regime in the state. Sidhu spoke to The Indian Express about the reasons behind the Congress’s change of heart, and on plans to raise funds for both projects.

BRTS project had faced stiff opposition from your party when it was planned by the Akali Dal government.

We have decided to take this chance because Rs 400 crore have already been spent on BRTS by the previous government. They couldn’t make it work. Our first option was to just reject this Rs 400 crore infrastructure and second was to give it a chance. We wanted to take a chance because roads were widened for this project. BRTS has become successful in those cities where roads have been widened. If it fails, then we have a Plan B . But we are positive and giving our best shot for the next six months to make it successful.

Why would people take BRTS buses when they can opt for autorikshaws?

Earlier buses had a gap of 30 to 60 minutes. Now this gap has been reduced to only four minutes. So now you don’t have to wait for buses to come. Autos are not air-conditioned, but these buses will be and summers are coming. Buses are free for students. There will be 50 per cent discount for senior citizens and physically challenged people. These will be free for all for next three months.

Sitting Congress MLA (Amritsar South) joined Congress because he was against Soild Waste Testament Plant at Bhagtanwala. How will you justify it now?

We have set up a solid waste plant which will have zero emission. This plant will be set up only in four acres. It will be a 500-ton capacity plant and waste will be converted into byproduct everyday without emission. Bhagtanwala dump is on around 25 acres land and we will construct a park on twenty acres of land and only four acers will be required for the solid waste plant. We will remove the heaps of sold waste from Bhagtanwala dump in just six months.

Is MLA Bolaria with you on this?

You can ask him. He is fully satisfied with the new project.

You have made many announcements over the last few days. How will you arrange for funds for these projects?

I will give you an example. Earlier advertisement policy was collecting only Rs 18 crore from whole of Punjab. But now only Ludhiana is giving us Rs 32 crore for advertisements. We have made the system transparent and it has generated funds for us and now we can spend these funds.

But these announcements have come just before the election.

I didn’t enter Amritsar until I had funds, plans and solutions to the problems. I have kept three years for execution. I want to complete these projects in two and half years so that we don’t have to go asking for votes in the remaining six months of our government. We are making five new bridges in the city. We are spending Rs 34 crore each on roads leading to the Golden Temple and roads leading to Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara. Rs 16 crore is being spent on Gobindgarh Fort. We have earmarked Rs 111 crore for sewerage management in Amritsar South Assembly seat.