1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender on medical grounds

Updated: May 20, 2022 11:36:44 am
A day after the Supreme Court enhanced Navjot Singh Sidhu’s punishment in a road rage case of 1988 to one year imprionment, the former cricketer and ex-Punjab Congress chief Friday sought more time to surrender.
Sidhu approached the court through senior advocate A M Singhvi, saying he had medical issues to settle.
The top court asked Sidhu to file a formal application for the same and mention the matter before the Chief Justice. “File a formal application and we will see,” the court said.
The Supreme Court, which had led off Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 over the death of a 65-year-old man in a road rage case, directed him Thursday to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment in addition to the fine imposed.
