Sidhu hails Pak PM as bada bhai: AAP calls it ‘deeply worrying’, SAD says ‘insulting soldiers at borders’

Congress’ Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai’ (elder brother) sparking a fresh controversy with the Aam Aadmi Party AAP terming the remark as “deeply worrying” and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal accusing him of “repeatedly insulting and demoralizing” the soldiers guarding the borders.

Badal said it was shocking that Sidhu has referred to Imran Khan, who has been “propped up” by the Pakistan military establishment and is an ISI “puppet”, as an elder brother.

“This is not the first time that Sidhu has cosied up to the ISI. Earlier also during his visit to Pakistan, he had embraced Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa despite knowing that the latter was engaged in a proxy war with India in Kashmir which has led to the martyrdom of hundreds of Punjabi soldiers.

“Sidhu has gone out of the way again to praise Imran Khan whose government is actively engaged in stirring up unrest in Punjab. This is most condemnable. Sidhu should desist from such activities which can only harm Punjab and become a threat to the peace and communal harmony in the state,” said Badal.

He also asked the Gandhi family to explain Sidhu’s actions. “They should explain whether Sidhu’s utterances are of his own accord or whether he speaks for the Gandhi family,” he asked.

Badal also asked Congress to apologize to the proud soldiers of Punjab who were guarding the frontier against Pakistan as well as Punjabis who were bearing the brunt of ISI’s policy to push drugs into state which had jeopardized the future of the youth. “The country is above all else. We should not let anyone weaken it at any cost. The Congress party should immediately disassociate itself from Sidhu’s remarks”, he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, AAP co-in-charge for Punjab, Raghav Chadha asked if Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi do not value the martyrdom of Indian soldiers.

“Deeply worrying that Punjab’s ruling party chief & Chief Minister are professing their love for Pak PM & Pakistan – a country that exports terror, executes terror modules, sends tiffin bombs & drones arms/drugs into Punjab,” he said in a tweet.

“Do Sidhu and Channi not value the martyrdom of our jawans?” Chadha asked.

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir asked Sidhu to send his children to the border before making such remarks. The cricketer-turned-politician said India has been fighting against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan for 70 years and it is “shameful” on part of Sidhu to call the prime minister of a “terrorist country” his big brother.

For India, Imran is ‘cat’s paw’ of Pak deep state: Manish Tewari

Taking a swipe at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu for calling the Pakistan prime minister “bada bhai”, party leader Manish Tewari Saturday said Imran Khan is the “cat’s paw” of the Pakistan deep state that “drones arms and narcotics” into Punjab and sends terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir.

“@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody’s elder brother but for India he is that cat’s paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K. Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon,” the MP from Anandpur Sahib said in a tweet.