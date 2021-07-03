Navjot Singh Sidhu hasn’t paid power bill for 8 months, owes Rs 8.67 lakh 

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who on Friday offered a solution to the unprecedented power crisis in state, allegedly owes over Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bill for eight months to the state power utility PSPCL.

Soon after the Congress leader tweeted the fix for the power woes plaguing the Punjab government, photographs purportedly of his pending electricity bill started making rounds on social media.

According to the website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the electricity charges to the tune of Rs 8,67,540 of his Amritsar home are yet to be paid, with July 2 as the last date for making payment.

Sidhu was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. The PSPCL officials too denied to make any comments on whether Sidhu was a defaulter or if he had been served any notice in the past over his pending power bill.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu had suggested a law to nullify the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government.