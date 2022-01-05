Navjot Singh Sidhu has to be reined in: 4 Punjab ministers to Congress high command

The Congress high command on Tuesday called four Cabinet ministers and one MP to Delhi to discuss the way forward amid a push by PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to be named as the party’s Chief Mninster face.

Four Cabinet ministers led by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi and are learnt to have told him that an undeterred Sidhu needs to be reined in or the party might end up paying a heavy electoral price in the forthcoming polls.

The Cabinet ministers, who accompanied Randhawa, included Sidhu’s aide Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh was also a part of the delegation that met Venugopal.

The five leaders were called by Venugopal for a meeting in Delhi.

Sources told The Indian Express that the party high command “was in a way weighing its options with regards to Sidhu”.

A source said, “The high command is interested to know what would be more detrimental to the party — his utterances or his removal as PPCC chief.”

He added, “Most of the leaders who met Venugopal did not support Sidhu. The ministers said Pargat, Raja Warring and Dr Amar Singh had met him recently but their meeting had no effect on Sidhu.”

Meanwhile, Randhawa and Ashu are among the ministers who have opened a front against Sidhu publicly. Besides, another Cabinet minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, has also hit out at Sidhu.

On Tuesday, the delegation of ministers is learnt to have told Venugopal that unless Gandhis ask Sidhu to hold his horses, he would not stop. Congress leaders also discussed how Sidhu was dropping hints that either he should be declared the CM candidate else he would not campaign.