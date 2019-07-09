Toggle Menu
Navjot Singh Sidhu enjoying ministerial perks in absentia, Governor must intervene: BJP

Tarun Chugh, national secretary of BJP, wrote to the Governor stating that Sidhu has not assumed charge as power minister even though more than a month has passed.

Amarinder had changed Sidhu’s portfolio on June 6, and handed him department of power. (File)

The BJP has sought the intervention of Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore in the “constitutional crisis” arising out of long absence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Power Ministry which has been allotted to him.

Tarun Chugh, the national secretary of the party, shot off a letter to the Governor stating that Sidhu, whose department was changed during a reshuffle of portfolios by Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, has not assumed his charge as Power Minister even though a period of more than a month has passed.

“The differences between the Chief Minister and the minister have led to a constitutional crisis which needs to be looked into at the earliest,” Chugh said.

Terming the development as ‘unfortunate’, Chugh said Sidhu has not risen to the occasion and has chosen to shun responsibility as a Cabinet Minister.

The BJP leader said, “Since the Minister has gone ‘underground’ and is incommunicado and has wilfully chosen not to take charge of his new assignment, the work related to his department was suffering like anything.”

Chugh pointed out that Sidhu was enjoying all the perks and facilities of a Cabinet minister but was reluctant to serve and as such was behaving in a manner which was not expected of a minister whose department requires his attention the most at this time.

“The people of the state and particularly the farmers were facing hardships as Power Department remains unattended due to the absence of the minister,” he said.

Chugh requested the Governor to take stock of the situation as he was the constitutional head of the state.

