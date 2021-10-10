Navjot Singh Sidhu ends his Lakhimpur Kheri hunger strike; Sukhbir takes a jibe

A DAY after he sat on a hunger strike and took a vow of silence, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his fast on Saturday after accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Ashish Mishra, turned up for police questioning.

Sidhu, who started his fast at slain journalist Raman Kashyap’s house in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday evening, had stayed the night at his house.

He ended his fast after accepting a glass of milk from a girl. After breaking his vow of silence, he told the media that “truth has triumphed”. Sidhu tweeted : “Broke my fast with family of Raman Kashyap . After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations. The Almighty gave me the strength to fight for a Just cause . Path of Truth will always Triumph !! #SatyamevJayate”

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday.

Along with Sidhu Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla and MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who were also on hunger strike, ended their fast as well.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called Sidhu’s fast a drama and added that he wanted to request the PPCc president that he should stop doing such things.

“@sherryontopp is just an attention seeker. His hunger strike to get Ashish Mishra arrested, was a comedy show that started after dinner and ended before breakfast. He doesn’t know the difference between appearing before the police &getting arrested: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal,” according to a SAD’s tweet.

Sidhu had on Thursday announced to sit on a fast unto death if Ashish Mishra was not arrested or made to join the investigation. Earlier, he had announced to lead a march to Lakhimpur Kheri if AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi was not released.

Later, he took out a march even after Priyanka was released on the plea that action against Mishra was yet to be initiated.

It is learnt that Congress top leadership was wary of conveying a wrong message in UP that could lead to polarisation. So, it was decided that the delegation of five, including Sidhu, would have three Hindu leaders.

The hunger strike was also started at the journalist’s house, who was a Hindu. By accepting milk from a girl for breaking his fast, Sidhu also tried to convey a message during the Navratras, said sources in the party.