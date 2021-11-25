Navjot Singh Sidhu: Proposed policy to end Badals monopoly over cable networks, Amarinder Singh stalled it

Amid ED raids on Fastway cable network, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday took on the Badals and former chief minister Amarinder Singh. He said while the Badals had brought in laws to monopolise, Amarinder had stalled his move to bring legislation to end the monopoly of the network.

Sidhu, through a series of tweets, said five years ago, he had put forward a policy to get rid of Fastway’s monopoly, recover taxes worth thousands of crores, empower local operators and give cheap cable to people.

5 yrs ago, I put forward policy to get rid of Multi Systems Operator- Fastway’s monopoly, to recover 1000s of crores taxes, empower local operators & give cheap cable to people… without necessary action against fastway, it is erroneous to suggest solution of Punjab’s cable woes — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 25, 2021

In another tweet, he said, “Take away the cause & effect will seize! In 2017 I proposed a new law to recover stolen state taxes from fastway by taking control over computers & data hidden by fastway monopoly. It would have freed the cable operators from clutches of this monopoly and filled state coffers!!”

In another tweet, he said, “Fastway has 3-4 times TV connections than data it is sharing with govt. Badals made laws to protect its monopoly… @capt_amarinder stalled my proposed law which would have ended fastway monopoly, got revenue for state per connection & reduced TV cable prices for people to half.”