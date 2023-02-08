Clamour for Navjot Sidhu’s early release: from Asansol to Amritsar

From Asansol to Amritsar, there is a growing consensus that the jailed cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu should be released soon.

The latest to join w bandwagon seeking the premature release of former Punjab Congress chief and former State cabinet minister Navjot Sidhu is Gurjeet Singh Aujla, the Congress Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Amritsar, the constituency Sidhu represented as MP in Lok Sabha three time after getting elected for the first time in thr 2004 parliamentary polls.

Earlier this week, Aujla put out a tweet in Punjabi language, urging Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the “need to work above party lines” and asserting that “release” of Sidhu was his “Constitutional right” and that “dilly dallying appeared to be inhuman and immoral”. Aujla’s tweet addressed to CM Mann read, “Introspect and act. Set a good example.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Asansol MP in Lok Sabha Shatrughan Sinha, the actor-turned-politician, tweeted in favour of Sidhu Friday.

Referring to media reports in his tweets—Sinha mentioned two reports of The Indian Express highlighting that Sidhu’s case—Sinha asked, “Is it true that the panel/committee has recommended the release order of our friend, the nation’s favourite @sherryontopp? Yet the Punjab Govt has allegedly kept his file in cold storage. Not done, Sir, Sidhu is a gentleman politician, a renowned sportsman & an inspiration for the younger generation. I hope,wish & pray that good sense prevails upon our people, soon, sooner the better as Mr. Sindhu deserves freedom, especially after the panel’s recommendation.Jai Hind!”

On Sunday, Congress Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari too demanded early release of Sidhu and tweeted, “Article 161 of COI (read Constitution of India) binds Governor to act on advice of State Govt qua remission of prison sentences however given it is a Constituent power @sherryontopp perhaps is a fit case to try out this power unilaterally also.”

Article 161 of the Constitution is about “Power of Governor to grant pardons, etc, and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases”.

On Saturday, while interacting with mediaperson, former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal had also advocated for the premature release of Sidhu.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, in a tweet on Saturday, wrote, “I appeal to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann Sahab to consider the early release of senior @INCIndia leader @sherryontopp Navjot Singh Sidhu Ji also.

Matters of justice should be treated above the partisan divide.”

Warring attached a report of The Indian Express titled “Cabinet clears remission for five convicts, Sidhu fails to make it to list”.

Sidhu is lodged in Patiala Central Jail since May 20 last year after he surrendered before a Patiala court. He was awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court while deciding a review petition in a 1988 road rage case in which a 65-year-old man had died allegedly after being assaulted by him over a parking altercation.

However, as reported by this paper earlier, Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail in April, around a month and a half before he completes his one year jail term on May 19, even if his case is not considered for special remission, announced by the Centre on 75th Independence Day of India as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

For every 30 days in jail (a month), all convicts – other than those lodged in cases under the NDPS Act – earn four to five days of remission. In Sidhu’s case, he was lodged in Patiala Central Jail on May 20 last year.

Going by the rules, Sidhu’s general remission would be calculated from June 1, 2022. By March 31, Sidhu will complete nine months in jail. A five-day general remission each month would translate to 45 days of total remission by the end of March 31, making Sidhu eligible to be released from jail in the first week of April. Even if a general remission of four days is calculated per month, he will be eligible for release in the second week of April.