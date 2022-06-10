Punjab: Navjot Sidhu discharged from PGI, back in Patiala jail

Congress leader and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was back in Patiala Central Jail on Thursday evening after he was discharged from PGI Chandigarh earlier in the day.

Sidhu, who was last month sentenced to a year in prison by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case, was on Monday afternoon admitted to PGI’s hepatology ward for undergoing some tests and medical examinations.

Sidhu underwent endoscopy and ultrasound, among other tests. He was treated for fibrosis management, liver issues and pulmonary embolism.

Sidhu’s lawyer H P S Verma said Sidhu was back in Patiala jail and had been advised to return to PGI in about a fortnight for follow-up.

Earlier, on the directions of a court in Patiala, a panel of three doctors — Ashish Kumar (Professor, Department of Medicine), Dr Saurabh Sharma (Assistant Professor Cardiology) and Dietician Ramanjit Kaur — had submitted a medical report after running several tests on the cricketer-turned-politician.

The May 23 report submitted by the experts noted that among other things, Sidhu’s “fibroscan showed significant fat in liver with suggestion of cirrhosis. However, the reliability of the report is poor due to technical reasons”.