Sidhu attacks Punjab govt, asks whose fear is stopping it from taking action against drug lords

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday intensified the attack on his own government over the issues of sacrilege and drug menace.

A day after threatening to go on a hunger strike against his own government over pending issues, Sidhu Friday held a press conference on how the Congress government is allegedly failing, especially on the issues of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and smuggling of drugs.

Sidhu said, “Sacrilege and drug issues were the foundation of our party’s government in Punjab in 2017. It was also the foundation to become the CM. So, it is my duty to raise these issues.”

Alleging in-action he said, “Don’t go by what I say but at least follow what the Punjab and Haryana High Court said that big drug smugglers have political patronage and only small-time smugglers are made the scapegoat. The High Court also observed that Punjab state functionaries best know the reasons why drug offenders are intentionally protected.”

Without naming Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said, “The previous office-bearer had said drug smuggling in Punjab would end in four weeks. The Enforcement Directorate report on drug smuggling in Punjab was handed over to the Special Task Force (STF) on drugs in November 2017 and then the STF report was filed in the court in February 2018.”

“It is the direction of the court to take action on this report according to legal parameters. Who is stopping us (Congress government)? Whose fear is stopping us from doing anything?” asked Sidhu.

On the sacrilege issue, Sidhu said, “It was again a Punjab and Haryana High Court order which asked the government to produce a chargesheet in the sacrilege case within six months. Where is the chargesheet?”

“How can there be a chargesheet when you yourself arrange a blanket bail for former DGP Sumedh Saini. What is the intent of the government? I am often asked if Saini got blanket bail, then have you filed any SLP to challenge it on September 10?”

“If there was any SLP in three months then I will accept that there is an intent of the government on this issue. Saini was the prime accused and no SLP was filed against the blanket bail,” he said.

On what is the role of the PPCC president in all this. Sidhu said, “I am the president and I have formed the organisational structure. I have given names of DCC presidents to Harish Chaudhary. I can provide a list of 500 more office-bearers. I give reminders to the government on these issues every week. Did the former PPCC president, who is now very busy tweeting, ever raise these issues?”

Sidhu also took all the credit for the lower electricity tariff in the state and claimed reforms in sand mining.