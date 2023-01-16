Navjot Kaur Sidhu joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Cricketer-turned-politician and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Monday joined the evening leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kharal Kalan in Jalandhar district where the Yatra had halted after completing the morning leg from Kala Bakra near Adampur.

Dr Sidhu, a former chief parliamentary secretary, joined the yatra with her son Karan Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail where he is undergoing one-year imprisonment in a road rage case dating back to 1988. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had surrendered before a Patiala court in May last year and was subsequently lodged in Patiala jail, may walk free prematurely as the jail authorities have sent his case for remission on the occasion of Republic Day (January 26).

The former cricketer had to go to jail after the Supreme Court awarded him one-year rigorous imprisonment while deciding a review petition on a 1988 road rage case – wherein a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, died after being hit by Navjot Singh Sidhu over a parking altercation.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has a good equation with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the run-up to the 2019 parliamentary polls, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was sulking after not being included among the leaders who made an address during Rahul’s Moga rally, joined the election campaign only when Priyanka came to Bathinda to address a rally.