Navjot Kaur Sidhu launches own party, husband still with Congress

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Monday announced the formation of a new political outfit, the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party, the move coming just two months after Congress “expelled” her for anti-party activities. Her husband and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to be part of the Conbress party even though he has mostly remained politically inactive in the recent past.

Navjot Kaur’s move to form a party comes months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, due early next year. Sidhu, who holds MBBS and MD (Gynaecology and Obstetrics) degrees and had served as Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Health) , positioned the launch as a “much-awaited” national-level alternative born out of “divine intervention”.

The cancer survivor, who had won the Amritsar East seat on the BJP ticket in 2012 before joining the Congress along with her husband ahead of the 2017 state polls, had launched a no-holds-barred attack against Congress last year. She had alleged that “one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore” becomes the Congress’s chief minister face, adding that her husband would only return to active politics if he is offered the CM’s post.

In a post on X late Monday evening, Navjot Kaur said like-minded individuals had come together through a “higher consciousness” to dedicate their lives to public service. The statement emphasised providing justice, peace, love, liberty and freedom; restoring Punjab’s “long-lost glory” as a “Golden State”; and ensuring governance rooted in selfless service, spiritual growth and “the energy of higher consciousness”.

It also spoke of healing “wounded souls” with guidance from spiritual masters who follow the path of “truth and love: the language of Waheguru Ji”, and promised a government “of the people, for the people, and by the people of Punjab”, free from outside interference.

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Navjot Kaur seated alongside a male leader in front of party banner. The logo features a map of India with the Ashoka Chakra at its centre, set against green and saffron tones, with “Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party” inscribed in Hindi and English, along with the abbreviation BRP in Hindi. The backdrop mirrors the Indian tricolour.

Navjot Kaur had recently posted content with strong spiritual undertones, frequently invoking “Waheguru Ji” and referring to her past work in the Amritsar East constituency, including facilitating a PNG gas pipeline project in 2016 despite local resistance.

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Her departure from Congress follows an earlier suspension amid apparent internal differences. While Punjab politics has often seen references to Sikh gurus and spiritual values, Navjot Kaur’s announcement stands out for explicitly framing governance as aligned with “what Waheguru Ji desires”, alongside a broader national vision with a focus on Punjab’s revival.