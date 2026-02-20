‘Rs 2,400 cr scam, land grab, membership fee misuse’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu launches fresh tirade against Raja Warring

Launching a fresh tirade against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, alleged that he bought 100 acres of land in Zirakpur, of which 60 acres was “snatched illegally” with the help of fake signatures and thumb impressions.

Posting on her X account, Navjot Kaur Sidhu also alleged a Rs 2,400 crore scam perpetrated by Warring in collusion with a former Punjab Congress in-charge from Rajasthan. She also accused Warring of mishandling the Rs 75 membership fee for joining Congress.

“You are the first one who has not even spared the youth of Punjab linked to Congress by putting up a one member joining fee at 75 rupees. And just imagine how many youngsters have been looted by you. Could you please tell me how many youths have you helped by getting them jobs or good placements? Is the youth only to be used to gather people., organise rallies and shout slogans for you ? Can you explain how you are going to spend around 7.5 crores which you will be collecting from the youth of Punjab, many of whom are living hand to mouth,” she wrote in her post on X.