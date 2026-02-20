‘Rs 2,400 cr scam, land grab, membership fee misuse’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu launches fresh tirade against Raja Warring

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Launching a fresh tirade against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, alleged that he bought 100 acres of land in Zirakpur, of which 60 acres was “snatched illegally” with the help of fake signatures and thumb impressions.
Posting on her X account, Navjot Kaur Sidhu also alleged a Rs 2,400 crore scam perpetrated by Warring in collusion with a former Punjab Congress in-charge from Rajasthan. She also accused Warring of mishandling the Rs 75 membership fee for joining Congress.
“You are the first one who has not even spared the youth of Punjab linked to Congress by putting up a one member joining fee at 75 rupees. And just imagine how many youngsters have been looted by you. Could you please tell me how many youths have you helped by getting them jobs or good placements? Is the youth only to be used to gather people., organise rallies and shout slogans for you ? Can you explain how you are going to spend around 7.5 crores which you will be collecting from the youth of Punjab, many of whom are living hand to mouth,” she wrote in her post on X.
Speaking to the media, Warring dismissed her allegations and said that it did not look nice to comment on statements made by someone struggling with mental health issues. He further questioned how one could forcibly take over even a small piece of land, pointing out that people killed each other over even minor boundary adjustments. “If she says I have bought 1,000 acres of land, she can keep 990 acres out of it and just give me 10-12acres,” he said.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu was earlier suspended from Congress in December 2025 following a tirade against senior party leaders. Earlier this month, she was expelled from the party after she targeted Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.
She has maintained a steady attack on Warring, calling him the “most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever” and accusing him of colluding with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to undermine and “destroy” the Congress from within. She also alleged in the past that he had entered into a secret understanding or partnership with the Aam Aadmi Party for personal and petty political gains, allegedly to save himself from jail.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu had also accused Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of various acts of omission and commission, following which he served her a legal notice for defamation.
