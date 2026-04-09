Navjot Kaur outlines 2027 poll plan: all seats, opium cultivation, cow dung export

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu Wednesday said that her political outfit, Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP), will contest all 117 Assembly seats in the 2027 elections in the state. She also said that her husband and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was not part of any political outfit.

Kaur, who was expelled from the Congress about two months ago, said if voted to power, her party will allow opium cultivation in state.

“To wean people away from drugs, there is only one solution, and that is opium,” Kaur said, saying its farming will be government-controlled.

Kaur told reporters that the BRP was not a new party, adding that it was registered in June 2015. The party has forums in other states, she said, adding that it, however, has no face in Punjab.

BRP president Amlan Biswas appointed her as party’s Punjab in-charge, she said.

“ I have support of NRIs in several countries including the US, Canada, Italy, Australia and England, and they have assured me that they will provide support to party candidates for the 2027 assembly elections,” Kaur said.

Kaur, who was elected MLA on a BJP ticket from the Amritsar East seat in 2012 and had also served as chief parliamentary secretary, had announced the formation of BRP to “lead Punjab to achieve its lost glory of being a golden state”. She had had said that she and a group of like-minded individuals had been working on a new national-level alternative after reviewing the performance of existing political leaders.

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Sharing details about her party’s agenda for the Assembly polls, she said they will work on attracting investments in the state if the party forms the government. “We will give the portfolio of the agriculture department to one who has proper knowledge about it. The education department will be given to one who can improve this sector,” she said.

A monitoring committee will also be formed and no minister can sign any file until it gets approval, Kaur said. “We have a blueprint on how to make farmers ‘lakhpati’ and ‘crorepati’,” she claimed, and added that it will be the government’s responsibility to ensure jobs for youth after they complete their education. She said ministers would be required to submit performance reports within one month.

She also spoke about exporting cow dung and cow urine as a model of income for farmers and also suggested income generating method for the youth wherein they will be stationed on the roads and will take photographs of violations of various kinds. “If, for example, the fine for that violation is Rs 500, they will get Rs 250 while the rest will go to the government,” she said.

She said she has been approached by many people seeking tickets for the elections. “We have applied for a new election symbol which we cannot reveal as of now. Earlier the party used to have the symbol of a whistle,” she said.

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Asked that there was speculation that she could join the BJP after she recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said she did not meet anyone from that party.

Asked who will be the chief ministerial face, Kaur said it will be her.

Replying to a question, she said that in the coming days, she will expose 37 politicians in Punjab who indulged in corruption.

Stating that her husband was not associated with her decision she said he was right now not in active politics and was busy working in shows where “he is making Rs 15 lakhs a day”.

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Asked whether Sidhu was still in the Congress, she said he was not in any party. “He was not called after 2022 (Punjab assembly polls). Had he been part of it, he could have been called for any meeting,” she said.

Asked whether Sidhu will have any role in the coming 2027 elections, she said she does not know about it.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu has not been participating in the party’s events and activities for the past many months. He did not campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls either. Last April, Sidhu launched his new YouTube channel “Navjot Sidhu Official” for sharing his life experiences, talking about cricket, commentary, motivational talks and lifestyle.