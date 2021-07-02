Navjot Kaur is new Sri Guru Gobind Singh College principal

DR NAVJOT Kaur on Thursday took charge as principal of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26, Chandigarh, Thursday.

President of Sikh Education Society, S Gurdev Singh Brar, made the appointment.

Dr Navjot has an academic career spanning 25 years and has many distinctions to her credit. She has also authored books with international publications, written many research papers for reputed journals, and has also been a member of their Advisory Board/Editing/Reviewing Committee. She has held various administrative positions in the college — such as Bursar, Dean Research, Registrar Publications, NIRF Nodal Officer, Nodal Officer Electoral Literacy Club, Editor-in-Chief of College Magazine, Co-ordinator Gurmat Hobby Classes, Co-ordinator UGC NET Classes, Co-ordinator Guru Nanak Sacred Forest SGGS College, and Co-ordinator Young Speakers’ Association.

She was also instrumental in establishing Guru Nanak Sacred Forest, which has 550 native trees of Punjab (37 species) on the college campus and collaborated with various government institutes.