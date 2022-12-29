scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

DANICS officer joins UT

Earlier, the charge of SDM (South) was with Pradhuman Singh, a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer.

DANICS officer, Naveen, who was earlier posted in Delhi, joined the Chandigarh Administration for a deputation period of three years.
DANICS officer, Naveen, who joined the Chandigarh Administration recently, was given the charges of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South), Director, Museum and Art Gallery and Joint Director, Social Welfare Department, Chandigarh.

Naveen, who was earlier posted in Delhi, joined the Chandigarh Administration for a deputation period of three years.

The charge of director Museum and Art Gallery was with Sourav Arora, a Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer.

The post of Joint Director, Social Welfare Department was lying vacant.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 02:46 IST
