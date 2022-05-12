Nature Interpretation Centre inaugurated at Kansal in Sukhna

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) here on Wednesday in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

The inauguration was done in the presence of Chandigarh Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and UT Advisor Dharam Pal. The dignitaries also planted saplings in the premises along with other senior officers.

Purohit said that the NIC will help draw the attention of nature lovers and environmentalists towards Chandigarh’s premier nature-centric place. He also visited the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary where activities have been undertaken by forest department to conserve soil and water at Sukhna Lake. He further stated that the activities help check silt flow at Sukhna Lake.

“The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Chandigarh, developed the NIC to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and information,” it was stated.

There are a number of segments which are represented in the NIC, some of which are the effect of various soil and moisture conservation works, 3D models of certain herbivores and other mammals, posters on birds, butterflies, reptiles, etc., of Chandigarh, display of floral diversity of indigenous trees by showcasing annual rings, posters of medicinal plants of Chandigarh, display of threats to the wildlife and forests areas, and interactive activities for the kids.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden informed that the NIC showcases the dynamic biodiversity of Chandigarh forests and the variety of flora that supports its rich wildlife.

It is a genuine endeavour to give its visitors an enriching experience and kindle the affection and concern towards Mother Nature and environment at large, he said.

Visitors can visit the NIC after obtaining necessary permission (permit) from forest department, UT Administration, Paryavaran Bhawan (2nd Floor), Sector 19B, Madhya Marg, Chandigarh.