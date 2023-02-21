New In The City: Natural Ice Cream brings its original flavours to Chandigarh

With summer making its way, Naturals also known as Natural Ice Cream unveiled its first store in the Tricity in Sector 7, Chandigarh. A pioneer in offering high-quality artisanal ice creams using seasonal fruits and freshly sourced ingredients, Siddhant Kamath, director, Naturals Ice Cream, said that the brand is known for crafting delicious and authentic ice creams.

“Our ice-creams are made using three main ingredients – seasonal fruits, milk and sugar. No artificial flavours are used and we hope that the brand’s unique and original ice cream flavours such as tender coconut and orange pistachio are sure to win the hearts of dilkhush Punjabis, ” Kamath said.

Established in 1984 by RS Kamath, Naturals is a pioneer in quintessential fruit-based flavours such as sitaphal, tender coconut, jackfruit, muskmelon and kala jamun, with new and unique flavours added each week as part of its ‘Friday Funday Flavour’.