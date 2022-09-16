Natural farming: Gujarat Gov, CM to hold meeting with Khattar today

In a bid to promote natural farming as well as increase collaboration between the two states, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state’s agriculture minister Raghavji Patel, as well as the state’s Governor Acharya Devvrat will meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the state’s agriculture minister JP Dalal in Kurukshetra on Friday.

Some senior officials from the Union and state ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare are also expected to be present during the meeting.

“Haryana has been making consistent efforts to promote natural farming and is already running several schemes to promote natural farming that has started yielding positive results. In Haryana, farmers have started to shift from chemical farming to natural farming. A review meeting will be held regarding natural farming at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, on September 16,” a government spokesperson said on Thursday.