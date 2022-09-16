scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Natural farming: Gujarat Gov, CM to hold meeting with Khattar today

"Haryana has been making consistent efforts to promote natural farming and is already running several schemes to promote natural farming that has started yielding positive results," a government spokesperson said.

khattarHaryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express file photo by Jasbir Malhi)

In a bid to promote natural farming as well as increase collaboration between the two states, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state’s agriculture minister Raghavji Patel, as well as the state’s Governor Acharya Devvrat will meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the state’s agriculture minister JP Dalal in Kurukshetra on Friday.

Some senior officials from the Union and state ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare are also expected to be present during the meeting.

“Haryana has been making consistent efforts to promote natural farming and is already running several schemes to promote natural farming that has started yielding positive results. In Haryana, farmers have started to shift from chemical farming to natural farming. A review meeting will be held regarding natural farming at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, on September 16,” a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 07:24:56 am
