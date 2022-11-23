Nationwide signature campaign for release of Bandi Singhs: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Tuesday decided to launch a nationwide signature campaign from December 1 to demand the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, the Sikh political prisoners which the religious body claims are still lodged in different jails despite completion of their sentences.

Speaking to the media after the SGPC executive committee meeting here, the apex Sikh religious body’s president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the campaign will be run from Amritsar while sub-centres will be established in every district of Punjab and Sikh missions outside the state.

During the campaign, camps will be set up at gurdwaras, educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands, cities, towns and important intersections, he said.

During the campaign, awareness will be raised among the community members about the cases of Sikh prisoners and the punishment they have served, he said. He said that after the signature campaign, a one-day protest will be held in Chandigarh and thereafter a memorandum will be handed over to the Governor of Punjab.

Dhami had earlier said that Sikh prisoners were lodged in different jails for nearly three decades despite completion of their sentences and this was a “big injustice” to the Sikh community.

The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners through democratic means for a long time, he had said.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Dhami said that following the direction from Akal Takht, the SGPC appealed to GoI to observe the martyrdom day of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh’s ‘Sahibzadas’ as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ instead of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.